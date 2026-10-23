Bogdan Benyuk's grandson has grown up and is now taller than his famous grandfather

People’s Artist of Ukraine Bohdan Beniuk attended the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Lesya Ukrainka Theater alongside his 15-year-old grandson, Yarema Pidhora. The boy rarely appears in public with his famous grandfather, so this time he also drew attention with his height—he’s already taller than the actor. At the same time, Yarema has his own theater experience: he first took the stage alongside his grandfather when he was still a child.

Bohdan Beniuk attended the anniversary gala at the Lesya Ukrainka Theater with his 15-year-old grandson, Yarema Pidhora. The celebration took place on October 22 to mark the theater’s 100th anniversary. Hundreds of guests gathered for the event, including cultural figures, famous actors, and audience members. Yarema rarely appears in public with his grandfather, so their joint appearance drew attention. The boy has grown noticeably since then and is now even taller than Bohdan Beniuk. Both chose suits for the festive evening.

Benyuk is a People’s Artist of Ukraine, an actor at the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater, and the director of the Kyiv Academic Drama Theater in Podil. His grandson is also familiar with the stage—and not just as an audience member.

Benyuk’s grandson began acting in the theater as a child

Yarema Pidhora first took the stage alongside his grandfather in July 2017. He was six years old at the time. The boy landed the role of Bert in the production of *All My Sons*, based on the play by American playwright Arthur Miller. This production marked one of Yarema’s first steps in theater. He performed alongside Bohdan Benyuk, who has many years of acting experience. At the time, the boy’s participation in the production drew attention to his first attempts on stage.

In 2019, the production of “All My Sons” went on tour to Ivano-Frankivsk. Yarema Pidhora was also listed among the cast members. At the Franko Theater, he was known as one of the youngest actors. Several years have passed since then, and now Yarema is a teenager. His appearance alongside his grandfather at the theater’s anniversary celebration served as a reminder of their time working together on stage.

The Lesya Ukrainka Theater Celebrated Its 100th Anniversary

A gala evening marking the 100th anniversary of the Lesya Ukrainka Theater took place on October 22. The main event was the theatrical revue “This Moment Is Your Life.” Hundreds of guests attended the celebration, including Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna and well-known Ukrainian actors. The revue showcased the festive atmosphere, performances, and guests of the anniversary gala.

Among the revue’s participants was People’s Artist of Ukraine Larisa Kadochnikova—one of the theater’s most renowned actresses. She took the stage holding the hand of Boris Voznyuk, a People’s Artist of Ukraine and member of the theater’s troupe. In this way, the theater celebrated this important milestone together with representatives of several generations of the Ukrainian theater community. For Bohdan Beniuk, this evening also provided an opportunity to appear in public alongside his grandson, who already has his own experience working in the theater.

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