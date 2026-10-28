The 2027 Oscars: Which Films Are in the Running and Who Will Play the Lead Roles

The list of potential contenders for the 2027 Oscars includes films starring Tom Cruise, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and other Hollywood stars. Among the potential favorites are large-scale sci-fi films, dramas, comedies, and thrillers.

The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in March 2027. The list provided reflects predictions of potential nominees and is not the final list of nominations.

“The Odyssey”

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Genre: epic adventure, fantasy

Main cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o.

The film *The Odyssey* tells the story of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, who embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Mythical creatures, gods, and numerous trials await the hero along the way. His main goal is to return to his wife, Penelope, and his son, Telemachus.

Christopher Nolan directed and wrote the screenplay. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, Tom Holland plays Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway plays Penelope. The cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o.

*Black Ball*

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Genre: Drama

Main Cast: Gitarrica del Fuente, Miguel Bernardo, Carlos González, Penélope Cruz, Glenn Close

The Spanish drama *Black Ball* tells the story of three men whose fates intertwine across different periods of Spanish history. They are united by love, family secrets, sexuality, and the struggle for freedom.

The film was directed and written by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrosi. The film stars Gitarrica del Fuente, Miguel Bernardo, Carlos González, Penélope Cruz, and Glenn Close.

“Wild Horse Nine”

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Genre: political thriller, black comedy

Main cast: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits, Parker Posey

The film takes place on the eve of the 1973 military coup in Chile. In the story, CIA agents Chris and Lee travel from Santiago to Easter Island. During their journey, they encounter political conspiracies and confront their own pasts, while also making new acquaintances.

The film stars John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, and Steve Buscemi. Tom Waits and Parker Posey also appear in the film. Martin McDonagh directed and wrote the screenplay.

“Obsession”

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Genre: horror, thriller

Main cast: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter

The film “Obsession” caught viewers’ attention and quickly went viral online. The plot centers on a young man who falls in love with his coworker but doesn’t expect her to return his feelings. One evening, his wish is supposedly granted by a magic wand.

However, the fulfillment of his dream leads to negative consequences for both characters, and love gradually turns into obsession.

Kerry Barker served as director and screenwriter. Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette starred in the lead roles. The film also features Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter.

“Dune: Part Three”

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Genre: science fiction, adventure

Main Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Javier Bardem

The third installment of “Dune” continues the story of Paul Atreides after he becomes emperor. The hero faces the consequences of his own reign, political intrigues, and threats that could cost him his throne.

The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve. Timothy Chalamet reprises his role as Paul Atreides, while Zendaya plays Chani. Florence Pugh appears as Princess Irulan. The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem.

“Digger”

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Genre: black comedy, drama

Main cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons

The film tells the story of oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, played by Tom Cruise. His activities trigger a massive environmental disaster: while drilling in Greenland, a huge iceberg breaks off from a glacier and begins moving toward Europe, posing a threat of flooding.

Rockwell tries to save the world from the catastrophe he himself helped cause.

The film was directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The screenplay was written by Iñárritu, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicholas Giacobone, and Sabina Berman. In addition to Tom Cruise, the film stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons.

“Project Hail Mary”

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Genre: science fiction, adventure

Main Cast: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Weintraub

In the story, science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up on a spaceship many light-years from Earth. At first, he doesn’t remember how he ended up there, but he eventually discovers that he must find a way to stop the process that is causing the Sun to die out.

The survival of humanity depends on the protagonist’s actions.

The film was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with a screenplay by Drew Goddard. Ryan Gosling stars in the lead role. The film also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Weintraub.

"The Invite"

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Genre: comedy, drama

Main Cast: Edward Norton, Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz

The plot centers on a married couple whose relationship is in crisis. One day, the couple invites their neighbors over for dinner, hoping for a casual get-together. However, the evening gradually turns into a series of awkward and unexpected situations that force the characters to reevaluate their own relationship.

Olivia Wilde directed the comedy. Rashida Jones and Will McCormack co-wrote the screenplay. The film stars Edward Norton, Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, and Penélope Cruz.

“The Debut”

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Genre: comedy, musical

Main Cast: Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Holly Bailey, Jesse Eisenberg

The story centers on Mona Friedman, a shy housewife who lands a small role in a theater production. Her passion for acting changes her life so much that she’s willing to do anything for the chance to play her part.

Jesse Eisenberg directed and wrote the film. The cast also includes Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, and Holly Bailey.

“Artificial”

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Genre: biographical drama

Main cast: Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Mark Rylance, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman

This biographical drama explores the development of artificial intelligence and the tech industry. The story centers on Sam Altman and Ilya Sutskever, whose professional paths are intertwined with the creation and development of artificial intelligence technologies. The film raises questions about responsibility for technological progress.

The film was directed by Luca Guadagnino, and the screenplay was written by Simon Rich. Andrew Garfield plays Sam Altman, and Yura Borisov plays Ilya Sutskever. The film also stars Mark Rylance, Monica Barbaro, and Cooper Hoffman.

“Fjord”

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Genre: psychological drama

Main cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Lisa Carled, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Henrikke Lund-Olsen, Vanessa Cheban, Christian Rubek, Torbjørn Garr

The plot follows a Romanian-Norwegian family that moves to Norway, hoping to start a new life. However, after getting to know their neighbors, conflicts arise between the families due to differing views on child-rearing, religion, and other issues.

The film was directed and written by Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu. The cast includes Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Lisa Carled, Lisa Loven Kongsli, and others.

“Elsinore”

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Genre: biographical drama

Main Cast: Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson

This biographical drama tells the story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, who is preparing to play Hamlet in a production by the Royal National Theater. Despite a serious illness, he is determined to take the stage and perform his role.

The film was directed by Simon Stone, and the screenplay was written by Stephen Beresford. Andrew Scott played the lead role. The film also stars Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, and Luke Thompson.

“Club Kid”

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Genre: Comedy-drama

Main Cast: Jordan Firstman, Reggie Absalom, Cara Delevingne, Diego Calva, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

The film’s protagonist is a New York party organizer named Peter, who is used to a carefree life. However, everything changes when he learns he has a 10-year-old son. Peter is forced to take on parental responsibilities, which radically changes his daily life.

Jordan Firstman both stars in and directs the film. The cast also includes Reggie Absalom, Cara Delevingne, Diego Calva, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

“Possible Love”

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Genre: Drama

Main Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Cho Yeo-jeong, Cho In-sung

The film tells the story of two married couples from different social circles. As they get to know each other, family issues, hidden desires, and conflicts that affect the characters’ lives gradually come to light.

Lee Chang-dong directed and co-wrote the screenplay. The lead roles were played by Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Cho In-seong.

“Josephine”

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Genre: psychological drama

Main Cast: Mason Reeves, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan

The story centers on eight-year-old Josephine, who witnesses a crime in Golden Gate Park. This event changes her life. Her parents try to help her cope with the traumatic experience, while also grappling with their own fears.

Beth de Araujo directed and wrote the film. Mason Reeves plays the lead role, while Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan portray her parents.

Among the films featured in the predictions are large-scale projects by Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, sci-fi stories about space and the future of humanity, biographical dramas, and arthouse films.

However, the final nominees for the 99th Academy Awards have yet to be announced. Therefore, the films listed here should currently be considered potential contenders rather than confirmed nominees.

The Los Angeles Times reports on the likely contenders for the awards.

As a reminder, the 2026 Nobel Prize laureates were announced from October 5 to 12 in six categories: Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences. The awards went to scientists, a writer, and a human rights activist whose work focuses on neuroscience, astrophysics, organic chemistry, literature, international justice, and macroeconomics.

Food writer Dr. Anna Trapido was named Food Writer of the Year and won the related category of Health Writer of the Year at the annual Galliova Awards. She earned these honors for her portfolio of articles published in the TGIFood section.

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