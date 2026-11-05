The evaluation body of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has recommended adding North Korea’s taekwondo nomination to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Korea Herald reports. The final decision is to be made by the committee itself.

Recommendation of the evaluation body

The committee considers nominations submitted by States Parties, taking into account the conclusions of the evaluation body. It includes experts in intangible cultural heritage and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Following an evaluation, the body may recommend that a nomination be inscribed on the list, refer it back for additional information, or not inscribe it. According to the publication, the committee rarely changes such recommendations.

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Applications by North Korea and South Korea

North Korea submitted the nomination “Taekwondo, a traditional martial art in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” in March 2024. South Korea also submitted its own application this year, having considered the possibility of a joint inscription of taekwondo by the two Korean states.

The Korea Heritage Service stated in its plans for this year that it intended to seek a joint inscription of taekwondo. At the same time, the South Korean application may be approved even if the inscription of Pyongyang’s nomination is confirmed. The final decision is expected at the 21st session of the committee, scheduled for December in Xiamen, China.

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