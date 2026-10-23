Pakistani short film The Last Glance, directed by Kamran Faik, has qualified to take part in the selection for the 2027 Academy Awards. The film received the jury award for Best Short Film at the 21st Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, United States, Dawn reports.

Qualification for the award

Faik said that The Last Glance was the only film at the Tasveer festival to qualify for the Oscars selection. According to him, around 200 works out of thousands of short films receive qualification.

The director stressed that qualification is not a nomination for the award. He also said that the team is working to bring in an Oscar-nominated actor as an executive producer; according to Faik, this actor will represent the film next year.

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Plot and festival distinctions

The film tells the story of a family fleeing their village in the middle of the night to escape violence. The cast includes Adnan Shah Tipu, Arij Ayub, and Fahad Hashmi. Kamran Faik was the screenwriter and a producer, Umer Pirzada was a producer, and Khalid Saeed Khan was the executive producer. Mike McNamara and Armina Rana Khan were co-producers.

Previously, The Last Glance received the award for Best International Short Film at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada. The film was also selected among eight finalists in the short film program of the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles, from works representing more than 50 Asian countries.

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