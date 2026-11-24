The wall decor in TV host Lesya Nikityuk’s apartment sparked a heated reaction on Threads.

Users compared the wall panel to a cluster of insect eggs, and some admitted that it triggered their trypophobia.

In fact, this is the “Cotton” panel from the Ukrainian brand Yalanzhi Objects. It was a birthday gift to Nikityuk from her fiancé, military serviceman Dmytro Babchuk.

The largest version of the piece has a diameter of 120 cm, weighs about 5 kg, and costs €1,750. According to the artist’s concept, the cells symbolize open cotton bolls.

The panel is handmade from a biocomposite, and it takes about two months to produce.

Lesya Nikityuk’s fiancé showed off their son after his surgery and shared their future plans.

Ukrainian TV host and blogger Lesya Nikityuk shared what helps her recharge during a hectic filming schedule amid these challenging times for Ukraine. According to the star, photos of her young son and interactions with colleagues give her the most energy.

Ukrainian TV host Lesya Nikityuk, who will star in the upcoming New Year’s movie *Two Christmases. One Lesya*, shared photos of a walk with her son Oscar in late fall. In the new photos, the star also revealed her son’s face.

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