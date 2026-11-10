Pavlo Zibrov named two of Alona Omargalieva's hits that he would like to perform

Ukrainian singer Pavlo Zibrov admitted that he would gladly perform two popular songs by his colleague Alona Omargalieva. The artist even jokingly reworked one of the hits, changing the lyrics of the chorus and adding his own name to it.

The first song the singer mentioned was “Not Drunk—In Love.” He also took a liking to the track “Man.” Recalling it, Pavlo Zibrov joked that he could sing the chorus in his own name.

“There are a few. One of them is ‘No, I’m Not Drunk, I’m Just in Love.’ A brilliant song—a total ten! ‘This Man Is Only Mine.’ Yes, Pavlo Zibrov is a man only for her. These two songs by Omargalieva are just awesome—a real find!” said the artist.

Both of Alona Omargalieva’s songs have tens of millions of streams on music platforms.

In particular, the song “Man” has been streamed over 50 million times, and the track “Not Drunk—In Love” has racked up over 80 million streams.

The immense popularity of these tracks seems to have made an impression on Pavlo Zibrov as well, who singled them out among the songs by his Ukrainian colleague that he would like to perform himself.

Zibrov spoke about this in an interview with Anna Sevastyanova for the project “Alone with Glamour.”

Earlier, renowned Ukrainian singer Pavlo Zibrov revealed how much his daughter Diana earns; she has been working as his manager for several years now. The artist admitted that he is proud of his daughter’s professional achievements and highly values her contribution to their joint work.

Renowned Ukrainian singer and People’s Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov revealed how much his pension is following a recent increase. He is a working retiree, as he continues to head the Department of Popular Singing at the University of Culture and works full-time.

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