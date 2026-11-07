Pavlo Zibrov spoke about the amount of his pension following its increase

Renowned Ukrainian singer and People's Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov revealed how much his pension is following a recent increase. He is a working retiree, as he continues to head the Department of Popular Singing at the University of Culture and works full-time.



According to Zibrov, his pension as a People’s Artist currently amounts to 11,400 UAH.

“It’s more now. They raised it for me. It’s already 11,400 UAH. I’m still working, even though I have nearly 50 years of service,” the singer said during an interview on the program “Alone with Glamour.”

Zibrov noted that he has been heading the Department of Popular Singing at the University of Culture for four and a half years. He was invited to this position by Mykhailo Poplavskyi. According to the artist, he works full-time and receives additional pay for his titles of People’s Artist and professor.

“I work—there’s never any time to rest—I have to teach the young people. I enjoy it; I’m always on the job and in a good mood. And my connections are working out. Everything’s fine,” added Zibrov.

Earlier, Pavlo Zibrov revealed how much his daughter Diana earns; she has been working as his manager for several years now. The artist admitted that he is proud of his daughter’s professional achievements and highly values her contribution to their joint work.

69-year-old Pavlo Zibrov has already prepared his private home for winter. The singer said he has several power sources and backup heating equipment, so now his main priority is to ensure he has enough fuel.

In September, People’s Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov said that he had recently been the victim of a theft on a train.

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