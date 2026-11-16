Shurins, the winner of "Star Factory," spoke about his wife's illness and life in Germany

Latvian singer Stas Shurins, who won the Ukrainian version of “Star Factory” in 2009, has been living in Germany for over ten years.

In an interview with Slava Dyomin, the artist explained why he left Ukraine and the hardships his family has endured.

In 2013, a tumor was discovered in the head of the musician’s wife, Violetta. After surgery in Ukraine, the couple moved to Germany for rehabilitation. According to Shurins, the treatment is still ongoing, and his wife faces new health issues every year.

After moving, the singer spent all his savings on her care and worked as a mail carrier for a while. Later, he participated in the German version of “The Voice” to resume his music career.

Shurins himself also went through a difficult period: after a suspected stroke, he was diagnosed with depression and prescribed antidepressants.

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