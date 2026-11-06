Model Kateryna Lozovytska announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting black-and-white photos showing her noticeably rounded belly.

For Kateryna and her husband, singer Gidayat Seydov, known by the stage name Geed, this will be their first child. The couple got married on September 23, 2026.

Source: her social media accounts

Model Kateryna Lozovytska, winner of the 12th season of the reality show “The Bachelor,” secretly married Azerbaijani-born singer Gidayat Seydov (Geed). The couple organized the ceremony just one month after their engagement.

Well-known influencer and winner of “The Bachelor-12” Kateryna Lozovytska rarely speaks about her personal life.

The star of the 15th season of “The Bachelor,” basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov, publicly supported former contestant Anna Mishak after information about her past surfaced online. Blogger Bogdan Bespalov discovered that the 32-year-old woman had previously created adult content.

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