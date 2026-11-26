A petition to the president requesting that the singer be awarded an honorary title has gathered the required number of signatures for consideration. The petition must now be reviewed in accordance with established procedures.

According to the platform on the government’s website, the petition was submitted on September 4, and as of November 26, it had gathered the 25,000 votes required for consideration.

“For many years, Iryna Fedyshyn has made a significant contribution to the development of contemporary Ukrainian music through her creative work, promoting Ukrainian songs and culture, and her work enjoys widespread popularity among Ukrainian audiences. Her long-standing stage career, numerous concerts, musical works, and albums have become a prominent part of contemporary Ukrainian pop music. In her work, Iryna Fedyshyn addresses themes of love, family, Ukraine, her homeland, and Ukrainian identity,” the petition states.

The author of the petition notes that the artist’s work has taken on special significance since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, as Fedyshyn is actively involved in volunteer and charitable work, holds concerts in support of Ukraine, and raises funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In light of this, she asks the president to award Fedyshyn the honorary title of “Honored Artist of Ukraine” for her significant contribution to the development of Ukrainian musical art, the promotion of Ukrainian song and culture, her many years of creative work, and her active charitable support of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Electronic Petitions

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn presented her new song “Pain,” which became her first work following a family tragedy—the death of her daughter at 35 weeks of pregnancy. The lyrics were written by the artist herself and her husband, Vitaliy Chovnik.

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy she experienced during her pregnancy.

A commission from the Ministry of Health identified seven violations in the provision of medical care at St. Anne’s Hospital in Lviv. According to Vitaliy Chovnik, the husband of singer Iryna Fedyshyn, that is where the family lost their daughter.

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