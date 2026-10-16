The European Film Academy has shortlisted five Ukrainian films for the 39th European Film Awards. One feature-length fiction film, one feature-length documentary, and three short films have advanced to the next stage of selection.

The film “To the Victory!” (Za Peremogu!), directed by Valentin Vasyanovich and co-produced by Ukraine and Lithuania, has been included on the Fiction Shortlist.

The Documentary Shortlist features the film “Traces,” directed by Alisa Kovalenko and Marisa Nikitiuk. The film was produced in collaboration between Ukraine and Poland.

Ukrainian films also made it onto the Short Film Shortlist. The following films are featured in this category:

“Easter Day” — directed by Mykola Zaseyev. Countries of production: France and Ukraine.

“Homecoming” — directed by Yarema Malashchuk and Roman Khimey. Country of production: Ukraine.

“Kyiv Cake” — directed by Mykyta Lyskov. Countries of production: Estonia and Ukraine.

In total, 68 films from 40 European countries made it onto this year’s shortlists for feature-length films. Among them are 45 fiction films, 15 documentaries, and eight animated films.

The next stage of selection awaits the participants. Nominations for the 2027 European Film Awards will be announced in November, and the 39th European Film Awards ceremony will take place on January 16, 2027, in Athens, Greece.

The Ukrainian Film Academy emphasized the importance of Ukrainian works being represented in the European film landscape.

“Ukrainian cinema continues to be an integral part of the European cinematic landscape, representing various genres, artistic approaches, and auteur voices,” the Film Academy noted.

The inclusion of five Ukrainian films on the shortlists for the European Film Awards is yet another opportunity for Ukrainian directors to present their work to a European audience. At the same time, the final list of nominees will be announced after the next stage of selection.

The Ukrainian Film Academy announced this on Facebook.

Earlier, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

On January 22, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of nominees for the 98th Academy Awards.

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