Olga Chersak, Honored Artist of Ukraine, Has Passed Away

Olga Chersak, a singer, scholar, and associate professor in the Department of Music Education and Conducting at the Educational and Research Institute of Arts of the Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University, passed away on November 4 at the age of 65.

This was reported by the university’s press office. For more than four decades, she performed as a member of the “Rosinka” vocal ensemble, which was entered into the Ukrainian Book of Records in 2023 for more than 56 years of continuous activity under the direction of a single conductor.

In addition, Chersak remained a singer with the Metropolitan Chamber Choir “Credo” at the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Ivano-Frankivsk until her final days. A memorial service for the artist was held on November 5, and she was buried in her native village of Ivankiv in the Ternopil region.

Source: Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University.

On October 26 in Lviv, hundreds of people bid farewell to People’s Artist of Ukraine, actor, and director Fedir Stryhun, who died after a long illness. Family members, colleagues, and numerous admirers of his work came to pay their respects to the artist. Fedir Stryhun had been in the hospital following surgery, and his family needed financial assistance to cover the costs of his treatment and subsequent rehabilitation. On October 23, the People’s Artist passed away.

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