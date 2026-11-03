In France, writer Philippe Jaenada has won the Goncourt Prize for the novel L’Inconnue du quai de Javel, a literary investigation into the unsolved 1949 murder of 29-year-old Louise Canso. The Guardian reported this.

The story of Louise Canso

Canso was from Brittany and left the region at the age of 16 to work as a maid. She later became a model for the artist Jean-Louis Boussingault, who introduced her to other Parisian painters and sculptors. Due to her popularity among Montparnasse artists, she was called “the woman with a hundred portraits”.

Canso’s body was found on September 7, 1949, but police never managed to identify the killer. The initial 300-page police report described her as a woman of “questionable reputation”, while newspapers at the time suggested that she might have been a prostitute or drug addict.

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A novel about an old case

In the 530-page book, Jaenada seeks to correct the distorted perception of the victim. The author puts forward a version regarding the killer’s name and portrays Canso sympathetically. Le Monde noted that the writer made considerable efforts to understand his heroine, and also praised the novel’s humour and its “touch of grumbling tenderness”.

This is Jaenada’s 13th novel and his first win after four previous appearances on the Goncourt Prize shortlist. While working on the book, the author read and reread 74 of the 75 Georges Simenon novels in the series about Inspector Maigret, the head of the criminal brigade in Paris in the 1940s.

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