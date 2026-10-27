Manga artist Tetsuya Chiba, best known as the author of the boxing drama Ashita no Joe, has died in Japan at the age of 87. Media reported the artist's death on Tuesday, The Japan Times writes.

Creative career

Tetsuya Chiba was born in Tokyo in 1939. He debuted in a magazine in 1958 with the work Butokai no Shojo, and began serializing Ashita no Joe in 1968.

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The main character of Ashita no Joe is Joe Yabuki, an outsider in boxing. This story helped establish sports manga as a major genre. Chiba also created the sumo-themed series Notari Matsutaro.

Order of Culture

In 2024, Chiba became the first manga artist to receive the Order of Culture, one of Japan's highest cultural honors. The source calls him one of the most famous manga authors thanks to works such as Ashita no Joe.

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