Ukrainian TV host Svitlana Ryzhuk died at the age of 40 after a long battle with cancer. Viewers knew her as the host of the morning show “Pidym” and the weather forecaster on Novy Channel.

“My beloved Svitlana Ryzhuk has left us. She was my whole world. She was a special person. Her voice was mesmerizing, her words were inspiring, her beauty was enchanting, and her intellect was astonishing. Svitlana was a woman of her generation, a true Ukrainian, a patriot. To me, she was a friend and a wife, my beloved, my muse, my other half, who complemented me in every way,” her husband wrote.

Viktor Verba emphasized that the TV host fought her illness until the very end. Despite unbearable pain, she maintained her strength of spirit and her determination to stand up for truth and justice. Her husband shared that he was by his wife’s side and admired her resilience.

“She endured unspeakable pain, yet in her soul she remained a fighter for truth and justice! She will forever remain in my heart as an example of beauty, feminine strength, the Ukrainian language, and the light she shared with those who were sincere with her. I was with her every day until the very end, and she was grateful for the life she had lived and for the last years we spent together—calm and incredibly beautiful,” Verba wrote.

The funeral service for Svitlana Ryzhuk will take place in her hometown of Lutsk. Her husband promised to announce the date and other details later.

News of the TV host’s battle with cancer first emerged in 2025. She had previously shared that she was diagnosed with “breast cancer with metastases to the liver and bones” back in 2024. For some time, Ryzhuk underwent treatment in Germany.

At the time, the TV host admitted that she was trying to find a deeper meaning in the ordeal she had to go through.

“Sometimes it seems to me that I got sick so that I could see how many people on earth live with pain, illness, and terrible trials. It’s as if I’m deliberately experiencing what others in similar situations go through, so that I can understand even more deeply the transience of this life. To see from the inside all the pain, the healing process, different people—men, women, grandfathers, and grandmothers—who are forced to live out their old age under even more difficult circumstances, and children who are still very young, yet are already wearing down their bodies with chemicals,” Svitlana wrote.

In late October, the TV host reported on social media that she was in the hospital under medical supervision in critical condition. She asked for financial assistance and, in return, offered to send guides on improving speeches and presentations for entrepreneurs, as well as recommendations on emigrating from Ukraine, if needed.

Earlier, Ryzhuk also said that she was having a hard time coping with chemotherapy. In particular, the treatment caused her mucous membranes to dry out severely and her fingers and toes to go numb. At times, it was difficult for the TV host to walk and even get out of bed. The illness and aggressive treatment took a heavy toll on her.

Svitlana Ryzhuk was born on June 10, 1986, in Lutsk. She received her higher education at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, where she studied at the Faculty of International Journalism.

She gained her first professional experience on local television. Later, she was invited to work at Novy Channel. It was there that Svitlana became known to a wide audience: she hosted the weather forecast and the popular morning show “Pidym.”

In her personal life, Ryzhuk was married to Ukrainian musician Viktor Verba. The couple had a daughter—in 2021, the TV host became a mother for the first time.

The journalist’s husband—singer and composer Viktor Verba—announced her death on his Facebook page.

As a reminder, on November 14 in Chernihiv, Mykola Filatov, known by the nickname Ivanich and considered Ukraine’s oldest biker, passed away. He was 78 years old, singer Olena Mikhailova said in a comment to “Suspilne.”

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