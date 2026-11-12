Ponomarev appeared in public with his girlfriend for the first time in a long while

The singer attended the event with concert director Sofia Novikova, who is 17 years his junior.

Dmytro Gordon posted a photo of them together on social media.

Ponomarev and Novikova kept their relationship secret for a long time, but it became widely discussed in 2025. The couple lives together in Kyiv, and the singer’s partner gets along well with his children.

Journalist Dmitry Gordon posted a photo with singer Alexander Ponomarev and his wife, Olesya Batsman. During the photo shoot, Gordon

19-year-old Alexander Ponomarev Jr. rarely appears at public events, but this time he made an exception. The young man attended a private presentation of his father’s—singer Alexander Ponomarev’s—first book and, for the first time in a long while, appeared in front of the cameras alongside his girlfriend.He decided to joke around in front of the camera and placed his hand on his girlfriend’s chest. Batsman reacted to her boyfriend’s antics and later liked his Instagram post.

Singer Alexander Ponomarev appeared on the show “The Lives of Famous People” and shared details about his relationships with his three children: his adopted daughter Zoya, his biological daughter Evgeniya (28), and his son Alexander (19).

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