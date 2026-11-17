Joseph Baena, 29, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son from an extramarital relationship, shared photos on Instagram with his mother, Mildred Patricia Baena.

She came over for dinner with her son. Joseph showed how he cooked a steak with mushroom sauce and potatoes for her, and also took a photo of his mother at the table.

Schwarzenegger’s relationship with Baena was once the reason for the breakdown of his long-term marriage.

Joseph Baena, 29, the out-of-wedlock son of Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, took fifth place in the Classic Physique Open category at the INBA PNBA Pro/Am World Cup in California.

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared touching family photos to celebrate her father’s birthday—Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The star’s daughter congratulated him on his 79th birthday and shared rare photos from the family archive.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest daughter, author Catherine Schwarzenegger, gave birth to her third child.

Tim Miller, director of the film *Terminator: Fate*, refused to use digital technology to make Arnold Schwarzenegger look younger in the movie.

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