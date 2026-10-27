2026 National Unity Radio Dictation: Which Ukrainian Celebrities Joined the Flash Mob

On Monday, October 27, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity took place to mark Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day. Well-known Ukrainian actors, singers, TV hosts, and other figures from the worlds of culture and show business joined the language flash mob. The celebrities shared photos and videos showing them writing the dictation.

Ivan Lyulenov and EL Kravchuk

The Ukrainian singer of Moldovan descent wrote his first National Unity Radio Dictation. The artist appeared alongside other performers during the broadcast. “Guess where I am. I’m writing a dictation in Ukrainian for the first time! I was sitting at the first desk,” the singer shared online.

Singer EL Kravchuk, whose real name is Andriy Ostapenko, sat at the same desk as Ivan Lyulenov during the radio dictation. The artist also took part in the nationwide dictation.

Serhiy Martynyuk

Military singer Serhiy Martynyuk also appeared during the radio dictation broadcast and shared photos from the flash mob.

Volodymyr Rashchuk

Actor and soldier Volodymyr Rashchuk took part in the radio dictation alongside military personnel. The actor showed his dictation and shared photos on social media. Actress Daria Trigubova appeared alongside him.

Also appearing on the radio dictation broadcast were singer Leleka, who represented Ukraine at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest; veteran and former star of the show “The Bachelor” Oleksandr Teren; blogger and host of the show “Star Factory” Dasha Kubik, and chef Yevhen Klopotenko.

Among the celebrity participants in the radio dictation were actors Pavlo Tekuchev and Yevhen Nyshchuk, director Oleksiy Komarovskyi, as well as hosts Anatoliy Anatolich, Yefim Konstantinovskyi, and Kostyantyn Grubych.

Other actors also shared photos on their social media accounts showing them taking the radio dictation. Among them were singer Anna Trincher, actor and soldier Volodymyr Rashchuk, actress Daria Tregubova, TV host Marichka Padalko, dancer Olena Shoptenko, and others.

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