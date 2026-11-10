Ramina Eskhakhzai revealed when she plans to marry her boyfriend, a soldier

Ukrainian interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai, who announced her engagement to her fiancé—a military serviceman—this summer, spoke about her wedding plans. The celebrity admitted that she hasn’t yet decided on the format of the ceremony and hasn’t even started planning. At the same time, the couple has already discussed a possible timeframe for the wedding, taking the groom’s military service into account.

She also recalled the romantic proposal by the ocean, which took place during the couple’s vacation together.

The interviewee admitted that she had suspected a proposal might happen during the trip. According to her, her fiancé had hinted in advance that he was ready to take an important step in their relationship.

“I was expecting to be proposed to because my current fiancé said he was ready, pumped up, and waiting for the right moment. When we were on vacation during his time off, I thought he would propose after we’d been together for 2.5 years,” Ramina said.

At first, the proposal didn’t happen, even though the couple spent the day at the beach. At that point, Eskhakhzai thought her boyfriend might have changed his mind. However, a few days later, he organized a romantic dinner by the ocean and asked her to come closer to the water.

“That day, we were walking along the shore, and evening was already falling. And for some reason, he didn’t propose. I thought, well, I guess it’s not going to happen. And then a few days later, he arranged a dinner by the ocean, and after we’d had a hearty meal, he asked me to come closer to the shore.

It was dark, and he took out this ring, which I could barely slip onto my finger because it was swollen from all the food and the sun. “But I was so genuinely happy for him, first and foremost, rather than for myself. Because he took the plunge, put in the effort, and organized everything,” the celebrity shared.

When asked if she was worried that the couple might not end up getting married after the engagement, Eskhakhzai responded with humor. She joked that she loves rings and wouldn’t mind collecting a whole collection of them.

At the same time, the interviewee recalled the story of her mother, who was proposed to seven times before she agreed to get married.

“But my mother told me that she was proposed to seven times before she said yes. Well, I hope it does lead to a wedding after all. Although, to be honest, I’m too lazy to organize all that. You have to give people tasks, tell them how you want it, and I don’t know yet how I want it,” Ramina admitted with a smile.

According to the celebrity, she doesn’t yet have a clear idea of what the future ceremony will look like and hasn’t started tackling the organizational details yet.

The couple has already discussed possible dates for the wedding. The main condition is to choose a time when the groom can take leave from military service. Ramina explained that the couple is taking the situation on the front lines into account and is trying to find a time when the risk of active combat operations will be lower.

“We’ve discussed that it should be a time when the enemy is less likely to attack and there won’t be any offensive operations on our part. So, most likely, it will end up being during the winter.

Since we won’t be able to prepare for this winter, we’ll start preparing for the 2027–2028 season. But, to be honest, I can’t picture this wedding. Photos in the snow.”

So, most likely, Ramina Eskhakzay and her fiancé are planning their wedding for the winter season of 2027–2028. However, the couple has not yet set a final date or decided on the format of the celebration.

The 34-year-old Ramina shared this in a comment for the “Tour of the Stars” project.

Earlier, Ukrainian interviewer and blogger Ramina Eskhakhzai spoke about her weight loss results, the challenges of staying in shape, and her weight fluctuations. Since August, the 34-year-old celebrity has managed to lose about three kilograms and, for the first time in a year and a half, see the number 57 on the scale. At the same time, she admitted that due to these difficulties, she even considered weight-loss injections but ultimately decided against it.

Interviewer Ramina Eskhakhzai reported that she had lost 4 kilograms and shared a “before and after” photo on Instagram. According to her, achieving this result was no easy feat.

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