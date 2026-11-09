Russell Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in a rape case

British actor and comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison in a case involving rape and sexual assault. The jury found him guilty of crimes against four women that occurred between 2004 and 2009. Brand himself denies the charges and maintains his innocence.

The verdict was handed down by a jury at the Royal Court in the Southwark district of London. Russell Brand was 51 years old at the time of the trial. According to the publication, the actor was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old female fan and of sexually assaulting three other women. According to the case file, these crimes occurred between 2004 and 2009.

In total, Brand faced charges on seven counts involving six women. The alleged crimes spanned the period from 1999 to 2009. At that time, the actor was actively working in the British entertainment industry, appearing on television and pursuing a career as a comedian.

How the Investigation Began

The case gained widespread attention in 2023. At that time, the British publications The Times and The Sunday Times, together with Channel 4, conducted a journalistic investigation into Russell Brand. In the report, several women described their experiences with the actor and accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

The publication caught the attention of law enforcement. The police began verifying the allegations and gathering testimony. The case eventually went to trial, where a jury reviewed the circumstances of specific incidents and found Brand guilty. The actor himself denies all charges. He insists that he did not commit the crimes of which he is accused.

Another investigation is underway against the actor

In addition to the case in which Brand has already been convicted, law enforcement is investigating new allegations of sexual assault. Two women recently accused the actor of rape. Police have already questioned Brand in connection with these allegations. According to law enforcement, the case files regarding both allegations have been forwarded to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the United Kingdom. The mere fact that the case files have been forwarded does not mean that charges have already been filed against the actor in connection with these new incidents.

Russell Brand is also known as the ex-husband of American singer Katy Perry. The couple married in 2010, but just 14 months later, Brand filed for divorce. The Associated Press reported on the verdict.

In the United Kingdom, comedian and media personality Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Southwark Crown Court in London is considering sentencing comedian Russell Brand, who was found guilty last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The crimes for which he was convicted occurred between 2004 and 2009.

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