Rapper Alyona Alyona revealed that she had bariatric surgery

Ukrainian rapper Alyona Alyona announced that she underwent bariatric surgery to mechanically reduce the size of her stomach. The artist had been trying to lose weight for a long time using various methods and had been putting off surgery, but eventually decided to take this step.

She posted a video from her hospital room, recorded shortly before the surgery, and explained what prompted her to make this decision.

According to Alyona Alyona, a friend’s experience helped her finally make up her mind to undergo surgery. After bariatric surgery, her friend lost weight, going from 140 to 70 kilograms, and has maintained that weight for many years. The rapper had the opportunity to observe her friend’s progress, evaluate the results, and, after weighing all the factors, agreed to undergo the procedure.

“I believe that if a person knocks, the door will open for them. I’ve shown my weight-loss journeys on Instagram many times—through exercise and various other methods. I even shared how I gave myself injections, what results they led to, and that they aren’t a cure-all. I understand that this (surgery—Ed.) may not be a cure-all either, but still, if it delivers the desired result. I’ve said a hundred times in interviews that I’d like to weigh 80 kg,” the celebrity said.

Reflecting on her past experiences, the artist concluded that to lose weight without surgery, she would essentially have to give up her career and devote her life to fighting excess weight.

Her decision was influenced by ingrained habits, a busy work schedule, and a neurobiological disorder. The rapper noted that she had put off the surgery for years, even though doctors had repeatedly advised her to consider this option.

“I refused to have this surgery for many years. Although many doctors told me that this is your way out—it’s your silver bullet, so to speak. So, I’m resorting to self-discipline to keep myself from gaining even more weight, overeating, and so on. It’s very important to me to work on myself, grow, change, and set an example. I’ve chosen this path. I don’t care if someone judges me, belittles me, or dismisses me. This is my path,” the rapper emphasized.

Thus, Alyona Alyona decided to use surgery as a way to control her weight, while recognizing that the procedure isn’t necessarily a universal solution to all her problems.

The day before explaining the reasons for her hospitalization, the artist had already posted a photo from the hospital. In the photo, Alyona Alyona was hooked up to an IV, and she commented on her condition with the cryptic phrase: “Well, I’ll live.”

Later, the rapper revealed the exact reason for her stay at the hospital and spoke about her bariatric surgery.

The celebrity shared her decision on Instagram.

As a reminder, the song “Teresa&Maria” by Ukrainian singers Jerry Heil and alyona alyona—with which they represented Ukraine at Eurovision 2024—has surpassed 1 billion total streams.

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