Rihanna has accumulated 170 unreleased songs during her hiatus from music

Barbadian singer Rihanna revealed that she has accumulated about 170 unreleased songs during her hiatus from music. Meanwhile, her fans have been waiting ten years for the release of her new studio album.

The 38-year-old singer shared this on October 6 during a live stream for the Fenty Beauty brand on TikTok.

Rihanna explained that during this time, she has recorded a significant amount of music that she has not yet shared with the public.

“If there are 10 tracks in one folder, then I have at least 17 such folders,” the artist said, hinting at approximately 170 unreleased tracks.

Rihanna’s latest studio album, “ANTI,” was released in 2016. It featured the hits “Work,” “Needed Me,” and “Love on the Brain.”

Since then, the singer has not released any full-length albums, although she has repeatedly spoken about working on new music.

In August, her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, confirmed that Rihanna had returned to the studio and was working on new songs.

“She’s in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, baby,” he joked in an interview.

Last year, Rihanna also revealed that she had finally decided on the musical direction for her ninth album. According to her, after such a long hiatus, she doesn’t want to release material that won’t live up to expectations.

“Such a long hiatus from music has to prove itself through what everyone hears next. I have to show them that the wait was worth it. I can’t release anything mediocre,” the singer emphasized.

She also warned that the upcoming album might surprise listeners, as it won’t be geared toward the usual commercial sound or radio format.

“It’s going to be nothing like what anyone expects. And it won’t be commercial music or something that easily fits on the radio. It will be music that matches the level I’m at right now as an artist,” Rihanna explained.

Over the past decade, the artist has focused primarily on developing her own brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, as well as on her family. Together with A$AP Rocky, she is raising three children: sons Riza and Raet, born in 2022 and 2023, and daughter Rocky, who was born in 2025.

Despite not releasing a new album, Rihanna has occasionally put out individual songs. In particular, in 2022 she released “Lift Me Up” for the movie *Black Panther: Wakanda Forever*, and in 2025, “Friend of Mine” for the animated film *The Smurfs*.

The singer has also returned to live performances. In 2023, she performed at the Super Bowl, and in July of this year, she joined Jay-Z at a concert in New York, where she performed several of her hits.

However, Rihanna has not yet announced a release date for her ninth studio album.

Source: People

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