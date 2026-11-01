In Australia, Lex, the daughter of Midnight Oil drummer and songwriter Rob Hirst, has completed work on his book, World is Almost at Peace: A Lifetime of Songwriting for Midnight Oil and More. At the time of the musician’s death from pancreatic cancer in January, the manuscript was about 85% complete, ABC News reports.

Work on the manuscript

According to Lex Hirst, about a month after her father’s death, she returned to work and focused on preparing the book. Family, friends and other musicians helped fill the gaps that remained in the text.

Rob Hirst worked on the publication for two years while also battling the illness. According to his daughter, his wife Leslie Holland encouraged him to begin the project. The musician wanted the book to be primarily about his work as a songwriter rather than his drumming.

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Songs and co-writers

The book consistently recounts Hirst’s creative life through all the completed and recorded compositions in his catalogue. It covers his early attempts at writing lyrics, work on Midnight Oil songs, including Beds Are Burning and Read About It, as well as the Ghostwriters and Backsliders projects.

In the publication, the songs are arranged chronologically and supplemented with notes and other materials. It also uses colour to identify the contributions of individual writers to the lines, rhymes or even words of Midnight Oil compositions — Hirst himself, Jim Moginie and Peter Garrett.

The book concludes with Hirst’s final song, An Upwelling, which was never recorded. According to Lex Hirst, her father worked on it until his death and left chords beside the lyrics because he liked the idea that another person could continue the composition.

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