A Court of Splintered Harmony, a novel by American writer Sarah J. Maas, has become the fastest-selling book in the adult fantasy genre in the United Kingdom since accurate records began in 1998. From its release date of October 27 through October 31, 188,914 copies of the book were sold in the country.

Record sales

As The Guardian reports, the sales data was provided by NielsenIQ BookData. The book also became the fastest-selling hardcover novel since the release of Dan Brown's Inferno: in 2013, that novel sold 229,000 copies in its first week.

The previous adult fantasy record belonged to Rebecca Yarros' Onyx Storm, which sold 155,141 copies during its debut week in January 2025. Publisher Bloomsbury also said that A Court of Splintered Harmony posted the biggest weekly sales result among all adult fiction in the United Kingdom since the release of Harper Lee's Go Set a Watchman in 2015.

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Return to the series

A Court of Splintered Harmony is the sixth book in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, which Maas had not returned to for more than five years. The novel immediately topped the overall UK book chart — the third time the writer has taken first place. Her previous chart-topper, House of Flame and Shadow from the Crescent City series, sold 44,761 copies in its first week in January 2024.

According to Bloomsbury, pre-orders and first-day sales in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia secured 1.7 million copies of the new book across English-language print and e-book editions. Audiobooks and translations are not included in the count. Total worldwide sales of Maas' English-language books across all her series have exceeded 100 million copies.

Before the release, UK bookstores held parties and opened at midnight. The Waterstones chain held 60 nighttime launch events and also organized 80 early openings and parties on the day the novel was released.

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