Selena Gomez admitted that vaping has permanently changed her voice

Selena Gomez, a 34-year-old American singer and actress, responded to comments from social media users regarding the change in her voice. In her Instagram Stories, the artist admitted that her voice has indeed changed permanently due to prolonged vaping and a nicotine addiction that she found extremely difficult to overcome.

Gomez warned her fans against this harmful habit, emphasizing that it isn’t worth it. She also noted that she is understanding of the criticism, urged haters to simply ignore her, and shared that she has now completely quit vaping and hopes never to return to it.

Source: Selena Gomez’s Instagram.

American singer and actress Selena Gomez, her mother Mandy Tiffi, and business partner Daniella Pearson have been accused of fraud.

Manicures with small rings on the nails are back in style. This time, Selena Gomez drew attention to this unusual trend—renowned nail artist Tom Bachik created this design for her.

Read us on