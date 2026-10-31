The most mystical day of the year has arrived. Halloween is a holiday that dates back more than two thousand years. It all began as the Celtic Samhain: the harvest was coming to an end, and the dark half of the year was beginning, when the boundary between the world of the living and the dead became very thin. It was a time to honor ancestors and embrace darkness as a natural part of the life cycle. Since then, the holiday has come a long way, evolving into what it is today: American candy, pumpkins, and Hollywood horror.

If you’ve been looking for something interesting and festive to watch these days without losing your last few nerve cells, UA.News has put together just such a selection. Dark fairy tales, cozy mysticism, and a touch of the supernatural—just the right amount. Check out our list of what to watch for Halloween 2026 in this article.

“Sleepy Hollow”

Release Year: 1999

Genre: Gothic mystery, horror, fantasy, drama

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, Michael Gambon, Christopher Walken, Casper Van Dien

The story takes place in 1799. A young and stubborn New York constable, Ichabod Crane, tries to introduce a scientific approach to judicial practice: autopsies and logic instead of torture and arbitrary sentences. To get rid of this eccentric rationalist, his conservative superiors send him north to the isolated Dutch settlement of Sun Valley, where a series of gruesome murders is taking place. The locals are convinced that this is the revenge of a Hessian cavalryman who has risen from the grave—the bloody Headless Horseman. Crane dismisses the mysticism as the superstitions of a backwater town. However, an encounter with otherworldly fury forces him to question his own convictions…

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“Coraline”

Release Year: 2009

Genre: dark fantasy, animation, drama, family, thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Starring (voice cast): Dakota Fanning, Terry Hatcher, John Hodge, Keith David, Robert Bailey

Curious and lonely little girl Coraline moves with her perpetually busy parents to a strange old house called the “Pink Palace.” Bored and neglected by her parents and friends, she discovers a small secret door hidden behind the wallpaper that leads to the Other World. Everything there seems perfect: the house is brighter, the food is incredibly delicious, and her Other Mom and Other Dad are ready to entertain their daughter at any moment. The only eerie difference with her new parents is that they have shiny black buttons instead of eyes. Very quickly, the illusion of care turns into a trap, where her own soul becomes the price of false happiness…

Every little detail on screen was created by hand: a specially hired artisan hand-knitted miniature sweaters, hats, and mittens for the characters using tiny knitting needles. And to convey the main character’s subtlest emotions, the team used 3D printers to produce over 15,000 interchangeable facial parts, which were combined to create more than 200,000 unique facial expressions.

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*Hocus Pocus*

Release year: 1993

Genre: comedy, urban fantasy, family

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Tora Birch, Vinessa Shaw

Max Dennison, a teenager who has just moved from sunny California to the legend-shrouded town of Salem, is skeptical of the local myths about witches and magic. Hoping to impress his charming classmate Allison and entertain his younger sister Dani on Halloween night, he lights a Black Candle in the abandoned Sanderson sisters’ house. This innocent prank unexpectedly lifts a 300-year-old curse and brings back to life a treacherous trio of witches—Winifred, Sarah, and Mary—who seek to drain the life force from the town’s children to regain their eternal youth. Now the schoolchildren, along with the enchanted immortal black cat Binky, must survive a wild night full of danger to stop the villains before the first rays of sunlight.

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“Crimson Peak”

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Gothic romance, mystery, drama, fantasy

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Hunnam

Bound by fate to the enigmatic Baronet Thomas Sharp, young American Edith Cushing crosses the threshold of his family estate in England, where they are greeted by her husband’s silent sister, Lucille. The dilapidated mansion leads a life of its own, a life of horror: crimson clay, eerily resembling fresh blood, seeps through its decrepit floors, and restless spirits of the past roam the dark, winding corridors. Eager to unravel the web of fatal secrets surrounding this strange family, the heroine embarks on a dangerous journey of discovery, where signs from the afterlife conceal a truth far more terrifying than anything experienced by the living…

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“ParaNorman”

Release Year: 2012

Genre: animation, mystery, comedy, adventure, family

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Starring (voice cast): Cody Smith-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann

Eleven-year-old Norman Babcock lives in the small town of Blight Hollow and has a unique gift: he can see ghosts and communicate with them freely. Because of this, his family thinks he’s a weirdo, and his classmates bully him. The only ones who truly understand Norman are the spirit of his late grandmother and the cheerful optimist Neil. But when a 300-year-old curse cast by an executed witch comes to life and zombies rise from their graves to overrun the town, it turns out that the only one who can save the townspeople from certain doom is the very person they considered an outcast. Norman will have to unravel the true nature of an ancient tragedy, where the real monsters are often not the dead, but the living—consumed by blind fear and superstition.

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“Dark Shadows”

Release Year: 2012

Genre: comedy, urban fantasy, gothic, horror

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green, Chloë Grace Moretz

In the 18th century, a wealthy nobleman named Barnabas Collins breaks the heart of his maid, Angelique Bouchard, who turns out to be a powerful witch. In revenge, she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive in a coffin. Two centuries later, in the distant year of 1972, construction workers accidentally free Barnabas. Returning to his family’s once-grand estate, he finds the fishing empire of his ancestors and descendants in decline—a bunch of depressed eccentrics drowning in family secrets. To restore the family’s former glory, the refined vampire must adapt to the era of hippies, neon lights, and rock ’n’ roll—all while fending off the immortal Angelica, who now controls the entire city.

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*Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children*

Release Year: 2016

Genre: fantasy, adventure, drama, thriller

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Judi Dench, Ella Purnell

Sixteen-year-old Jake grew up listening to his grandfather’s amazing stories about a home for children with extraordinary abilities on a remote Welsh island. After his grandfather’s mysterious death, the boy sets off for the island and unexpectedly finds himself trapped in a time loop where it is always the fall of 1943. The home is run by the strict but caring Miss Peregrine—a woman capable of transforming into a bird and controlling time. Jake meets the “strange children” who live in the house and learns that the peace of this safe haven is under threat from the Void monsters.

The film is based on the bestseller by Ransom Riggs, whose book was inspired by real vintage photographs of eccentric children that the author purchased at flea markets.

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“Frankenweenie”

Release Year: 2012

Genre: animation, science fiction, comedy, horror, family

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Starring (voice cast): Charlie Tahan, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, Martin Landau

Victor Frankenstein, a young inventor and loner, spends all his free time with his one and only loyal friend—his dog Sparky—shooting amateur monster movies with him in the attic. When his beloved bulldog is tragically killed by a car, the boy refuses to accept this irreparable loss and decides to defy death itself. Armed with lessons from his eccentric physics teacher and the power of a thunderstorm, Victor brings his beloved pet back to life in his home laboratory. Pieced back together, the four-legged friend returns home, but keeping this living miracle a secret in a small provincial town proves impossible. After discovering the boy’s secret, his classmates try to bring their own dead pets back to life, leading to hilarious and dangerous chaos.

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“Goosebumps”

Release Year: 2015

Genre: comedy, fantasy, adventure, horror

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Starring: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeydee Rush, Ryan Lee, Amy Ryan

Teenager Zack moves from bustling New York City to the quiet small town of Madison and meets his charming neighbor Hannah. Her father is an extremely reserved and reclusive man who turns out to be a cult author of children’s horror books. Soon, Zach accidentally discovers one of the writer’s locked-away original manuscripts and unleashes a real monster into the real world. Book after book, all the monsters of local folklore—from the snowman to an army of reanimated garden gnomes and the sinister, chattering doll named Slepy—break free. The heroes will have to send all the creatures back between the covers before the town descends into total chaos.

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