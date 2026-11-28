There are only a few days left until the start of winter. And although snow has already made an appearance in most Ukrainian cities, we’re the ones who create that true winter mood for ourselves. A warm blanket, a cup of hot cocoa with marshmallows, string lights—all that’s left is to pick a movie. To save you the trouble of searching for a movie, we’ve done it for you. So you can start your movie night right now.

UA.News has put together a selection of interesting movies that create a magical winter mood: from a heartwarming romantic comedy to a slightly spooky Christmas fairy tale. Find out what to watch in the coming evenings—read more in our article. Choose based on your mood!

“Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas” (Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol)

Release year: 2026

Genre: Gothic fantasy, drama

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Starring: Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, Sam Claflin

A new American film adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” A haunting winter atmosphere at its darkest and most evocative. Victorian London, fog over the streets, candles in cold rooms, and the miserly moneylender Scrooge, who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. They didn’t come just for the sake of it, but with a proposal: the miser Scrooge has been given a chance at redemption. Interestingly, the film was shot on location in London and Dublin, so the atmosphere is truly top-notch. So if you’re in the mood for a gothic winter and the incomparable Johnny Depp, who is making a spectacular return to the big screen in a leading role after many years of silence—this movie is a great choice.

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*Guarding Stars*

Release Year: 2026

Genre: Romantic comedy

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Starring: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Andy McDowell

The comedy has that same snowy, garland-decorated atmosphere that’s exactly why people watch these kinds of movies. The premise here is quite unusual; it breaks stereotypes because the bodyguard is a woman, and the person she’s protecting is a man. And that’s exactly what sets the stage for many comedic situations.

Bodyguard Hannah Brooks gets a new job and a new client: action movie star Jack Stapleton, who is constantly being stalked by a dangerous fan. To keep the actor’s family from worrying about his safety, they come up with a cover story: Hannah is supposedly his girlfriend, and together they’re heading to the hero’s hometown for the holidays. There, Jack’s mom, family get-togethers, holiday traditions, and plenty of awkward moments await them. As it turns out, the fake couple isn’t at all prepared for the family’s strange Christmas traditions…

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“Jingle Bell Heist”



Release Year: 2025

Genre: romantic comedy, crime comedy, dark humor

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Starring: Olivia Holt, Connor Swindells, Lucy Punch, Peter Serafinowicz

An American Christmas comedy from Netflix. The story takes place in London on Christmas Eve. Sofia moved to the British capital to take care of her mom and is barely making ends meet with two jobs. Nick fixes whatever comes his way and also lives paycheck to paycheck. They’re united by a common enemy: the owner of a luxury department store who once swindled both of them out of their money. So they decide to rob him on Christmas Eve, even though neither of them is a criminal. The heroes also have to involve the owner’s wife in the scheme. Aside from the planned—and botched—robbery, a mutual attraction gradually develops between the characters.

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“That Christmas”



Release Year: 2024

Genre: computer animation, comedy, family film, fantasy

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Voice Cast: Brian Cox, Bill Nighy, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker

A British animated film about how, in the small fictional seaside town of Wellington-on-Sea in Suffolk, the biggest snowstorm in history hits right in the middle of Christmas preparations. It instantly upends the plans of everyone in town—including Santa. That night, he makes a big mistake… The plot consists of several intertwined stories about children, parents, and lonely adults, with the story centered on a boy named Danny, who has just moved to town.

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“Snow Sister” (Snøsøsteren)

Release Year: 2024

Genre: drama, family film, fantasy

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Starring: Mudit Gupta, Selina Meyer Hovland, Jan Selied

A Norwegian winter fairy tale based on the book of the same name by Maia Lund and Lisa Aisato, which has sold over 250,000 copies in Norway and has been published in more than 30 countries. This is a movie for a quiet evening when you’re in the mood not only for the holiday spirit but also for a heartwarming story about love and memory.

At the heart of the story is Julian, a boy who turns 11 on Christmas Eve. The family, having survived the death of their daughter, seems to have forgotten about the holiday and lacks the energy for loud celebrations. Julian, however, wants them all to talk about his sister again. Then a cheerful girl named Hedwig appears in his life, and with her comes a strange house and a mysterious old man...

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“Klaus” (Klaus)

Release Year: 2019

Genre: animation, comedy

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Voice Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack

A hand-drawn Spanish animated film about how small acts of kindness can melt away long-standing animosity. It also tells the story of how Santa Claus came to be.

Spoiled Jesper must get the mail service up and running in the frozen northern town of Smereensburg, where two clans have long been at odds and no one cares about letters. Jesper is about to give up when he learns of Klaus, a reclusive toy maker who lives in a cabin surrounded by toys he made himself. That’s when he comes up with an idea: every child who writes a letter to Klaus will receive a toy, and this will help him meet the quota set by his father…

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“The Holdovers”

Release Year: 2023

Genre: comedy, psychological drama

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Starring: Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, Davine Joy Randolph

At times, this is a sad story about loneliness and friendship, but at the same time, it is very warm and touching. The story takes place in mid-December 1970 at Barton, a private boarding school in New England. Three people remain there over the Christmas break: Paul Hanger—a classics teacher disliked by both students and colleagues— Angus Tully—a boy whose family didn’t come to pick him up—and the school cook, Mary Lamb, who is celebrating Christmas for the first time since her son was killed in the Vietnam War. Over the course of a few days at the school, amid the empty hallways, they transform from strangers into a strange but genuine family.

*The Leftovers* received five Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Actor, and Davine Joy Randolph won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The film also won two Golden Globes (for Jamatti and Randolph) and BAFTA awards.

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*Violent Night*



Release Year: 2022

Genre: action, black comedy

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Starring: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Kam Jigande

For Christmas, a little girl receives a walkie-talkie as a gift. But this isn’t just any ordinary walkie-talkie: with it, she can contact the real Santa Claus! However, the beloved bearded old man who brings gifts under the Christmas tree isn’t always polite and kind…

In this film, Santa Claus is shown from an unusual angle. He’s world-weary, a bit cynical, but a sort of “tough Viking” who accidentally finds himself in the home of the girl’s wealthy family just as a robbery is taking place. When the bad guys take the child hostage, Santa pulls out his magic hammer and makes their lives a living hell. It’s an explosive mix of *Die Hard* and *Home Alone*, but for adults: with dark humor, fights, and a wild Christmas atmosphere.

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