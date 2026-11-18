The famous painting by Dutch artist Jan van Eyck, *The Arnolfini Portrait*, painted in 1434, has long given rise to various theories about the artist’s intent. However, a new explanation has recently emerged for one of the artist’s most famous and enigmatic paintings.

At first glance, the scene in the painting seems simple: a man in black and a woman in green stand in the center of a luxurious room, where every detail—the furniture, the dog, the ornaments, the oranges—is arranged as if to emphasize their wealth.

The media reports that a closer look at the geometry of the space reveals even more surprising observations—there is no fireplace, as one might expect, and the ceiling is too low to realistically accommodate the chandelier that still hangs above their heads.

Meanwhile, a convex mirror on the back wall reveals that they are not alone; two figures are entering the room. The man in black raises his hand, apparently in a silent greeting, and next to his head is a large inscription in Latin: “Jan van Eyck was here in 1434.”

Of all the details in this work, which borders on surrealism, the identity of this man is the most difficult to discern. The leading theory dates back to the 16th century, when inventory records referring to the painting as “hernoul le fin” were interpreted as the French spelling of “Arnoul fin” or “Arnolfini”— — the surname of a wealthy Italian merchant family who lived and worked in Bruges, Belgium, where van Eyck maintained his studio.

Over the centuries, many art historians have supported this interpretation, considering the work to be a portrait of some members of this family. Some researchers identify this man as Giovanni di Arrigo Arnolfini, while others believe the portrait depicts his cousin, Giovanni di Nicolao Arnolfini.

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A New Theory Changes the Perspective: Who Is Depicted in Van Eyck’s Painting?

Now, as the National Gallery in London prepares to open the exhibition “Van Eyck: The Portraits,” a new theory about the painting potentially turns its meaning on its head. Art historian Stefan Kemperdick argues that the painting is actually a self-portrait of Van Eyck and his wife. He points to the Latin inscription as a clear self-identification and suggests that “hernoul le fin” actually translates to something like “the deceived swindler.”

Mr. Kemperdik argues that in the early modern period, the painting would have been perceived more as an indecent genre piece than as a portrait. And he focuses on the statue in the bed frame, which has been identified as Saint Margaret, to suggest that this woman is van Eyck’s wife, who was also named Margaret.

This is reported by Smithsonian Magazine.

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