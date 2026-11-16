Sharon Stone congratulated her future Ukrainian daughter-in-law

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone approves of the choice made by her eldest son, Roan, who got engaged last year to Ukrainian Anna Yevtushenko, as evidenced by their public exchange of warm comments on Instagram under a post she shared to mark their relationship anniversary.

In her post, Anna shared black-and-white photos with her boyfriend and wrote, “Happy anniversary to us. I love you,” to which Roan replied, “I love you, sweetheart, this is my favorite day of the year.” Her future mother-in-law also joined in the congratulations, noting: “I’m incredibly happy for both of you, with love, your future mother-in-law,” to which the Ukrainian woman replied: “We love you. I couldn’t have wished for a more wonderful future mother-in-law.”

Source: Instagram.

The eldest son of Hollywood star Sharon Stone, 25-year-old Roan Joseph Bronstein, officially announced his engagement to 22-year-old Ukrainian Anna Yevtushenko. On January 25, 2026, the couple confirmed their new status on Instagram by posting romantic photos from a trip to Vietnam. According to insiders, Roan proposed to Anna on New Year’s Eve, presenting her with a ring featuring a large diamond, and to demonstrate the seriousness of his feelings, he even got a tattoo in the shape of a kiss on his neck.

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone will star in the sequel to the thriller “Nobody 2.”

American actress Sharon Stone, star of “Basic Instinct,” stated that the former head of Sony had harassed her, but she had not spoken out about it earlier out of fear for her career.

Read us on