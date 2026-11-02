Sienna Miller appeared at a social event with her fiancé – Daily Mail

English actress and model Sienna Miller attended an Airbnb gala in Los Angeles with her 30-year-old fiancé, actor Oli Green. The couple posed together for photographers on the red carpet at Milk Studios.

The 44-year-old movie star appeared in public wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder evening gown and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. This is one of the couple’s rare public appearances together, as they try to keep the details of their personal life private. It is known that Sienna Miller and Oli Green got engaged this summer after their son was born in April.

Source: Daily Mail.

British actress Sienna Miller showed off her newborn baby for the first time, publicly sharing photos of her motherhood. This happened two months after the star of the film *The Sniper* officially confirmed the birth of her second child with her fiancé, Oli Green.

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