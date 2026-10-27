Elizabeth Hurley's son shared a photo from Elton John's party in Venice

Damien Hurley, 24, the son of British actress Elizabeth Hurley, shared photos from the birthday celebration of David Furnish—the husband of singer Elton John.

The party took place in Venice.

In the photos posted on Instagram, Damien posed with the hosts of the evening, as well as with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz. Other guests included designer Donatella Versace and cosmetics brand founder Charlotte Tilbury.

Damien called the weekend in Venice “magical” and thanked his godfather for the celebration. Elton John and David Furnish are raising two sons—15-year-old Zachary and 13-year-old Elijah. At the celebration, the boys congratulated their father and brought out a birthday cake.

Elton John, the famous British rock musician, five-time Grammy Award winner, and one of the world’s most successful artists, admitted that there is one song he regrets. He’s referring to the legendary hit “Crocodile Rock,” which was released back in the 1970s and became one of the defining symbols of his career.

Earlier, the National Portrait Gallery in London unveiled a new family portrait of Elton John. The photograph features the artist alongside his husband, David Furnish, and their sons, Zachary John and Elijah John.

Elton John turned his kneecaps into jewelry — Mirror.

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