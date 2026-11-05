Scandal Surrounding Serdyuchka's New Song: Another Artist Illegally Performed Her Track

Another artist used Verka Serduchka’s new Ukrainian-language song, “Two Glasses of Prosecco,” without permission. The singer’s team reported the unauthorized performance of the song and provided details about the incident.

Verka Serduchka herself also responded to the situation regarding the unauthorized use of her new track.

Verka Serduchka first performed the chorus of her new track, “Two Glasses of Prosecco,” during a concert in Prague last year. The song is now ready for its premiere, but an incident occurred on the eve of its release.

According to the singer’s team, the track was performed by an artist whose name has not been disclosed. “The song is now completely ready and will soon be available on all music platforms. Interestingly, the official release hasn’t even taken place yet, but ‘Two Glasses of Prosecco’ has already managed to lead an unauthorized life as a cover by another artist,” the post reads.

However, Verka Serduchka’s representatives noticed the theft and have already removed the song from streaming platforms: “Verka Serduchka’s team quickly noticed the theft and took steps to remove the unauthorized cover from all platforms. Although the situation is unfortunate, it is telling. Don’t listen to fakes.”

Incidentally, Verka Serduchka said that her new song “Two Glasses of Prosecco” and the hit “Russia Goodbye” have already been performed at her concerts abroad. According to the artist, she was impressed by the number of young people at her concerts.

This was reported with reference to a post by Verka Serduchka.

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