Ukrainian singer Skylerr (Valeria Pronina) found herself at the center of a debate after making the longlist for the National Selection for Eurovision 2027.

Online, people brought up her cover of the song “Chervonyi Mak” (Red Poppy), the first version of which was performed by an AI singer.

Valeria was accused of promoting music created with the help of artificial intelligence. At the same time, the artist herself insists that the song was written by humans and that her entry for the National Selection has nothing to do with AI.

After the National Selection longlist was announced, social media users pointed out that Skylerr had recently released her own version of the song “Chervonyi Mak.” The original version of the song was generated by artificial intelligence and has garnered millions of streams.

Some users believe that artists who promote such content have no place among the participants in the National Selection.

In particular, a Threads user with the handle vasyl.fedchyk criticized the decision to include Skylerr on the longlist.

“When Pianoboy takes Skylerr to Eurovision—who covers an AI-generated trash song—what does that say to society and the industry? That it’s okay to be an artist who normalizes AI music, that it’s okay to be an artist without values, that normalizing bad taste is fine. The main thing is to ride the hype, and everyone will go along with it—and keep pushing it further with taxpayers’ money,” he wrote.

At the same time, many of Skylerr’s fans came to her defense. They urged critics to take a closer look at the singer’s entire body of work, noting that she has written many of her own songs.

Later in the discussion, the bands Kavabanga, Depo, and Kolibri were also mentioned, as the members of Kolibri are credited with writing “Chervonyi Mak.” Critics pointed out that the group continues to release Russian-language songs and perform them at concerts.

Valeria Pronina decided to respond publicly to the criticism. She emphasized that the song she submitted to the 2027 National Selection was written without the use of artificial intelligence.

“Today you saw my name on the longlist for the Eurovision National Selection, and I’ve noticed a lot of discussion about the fact that I covered the song ‘Chervonyi Mak,’ which was allegedly created by artificial intelligence (I’ll address that separately). I want to make it clear right away—my contest song has absolutely nothing to do with artificial intelligence. I wrote my own songs before ‘Chervonyi Mak,’ I continue to write them now, and I plan to keep doing so in the future. My song for the national selection, which I co-wrote with well-known songwriters, is no exception,” the singer noted.

Skylerr also explained why she decided to cover “Chervonyi Mak.” According to her, this composition is a great example of how music created by people can take on a new sound thanks to live performers.

“The song, which has already garnered millions of streams in an AI-generated version, has now been given live voices, live emotions, and the opportunity to be performed at concerts. I didn’t purchase the rights to this song, and this experiment doesn’t mean that from now on I’ll be singing AI-generated songs. For me, it was an interesting creative experience in which artificial intelligence didn’t replace the artist, but rather the artists brought to life what people had created—even though it was sung by artificial intelligence,” wrote the National Selection contestant.

The singer specifically emphasized that the song was not written by artificial intelligence. According to her, “Chervonyi Mak” was written by members of the bands Kavabanga, Depo, and Kolibri, while the AI merely performed the first version of the song.

“And yes, I want to emphasize that I know the story behind the song ‘Red Poppy’ for a fact—this song was written by people! It was performed by artificial intelligence. Then we decided to give it a live sound—all the instruments, the arrangement, the backing vocals, and the lead vocals were all brought to life by us,” Valeria added.

Thus, Skylerr rejected accusations that she was promoting music created by artificial intelligence and explained her involvement in the project as a desire to give the composition a full, live sound.

Earlier, Ukrainian music producer Mykhailo Yasinsky criticized the current format of the National Selection for “Eurovision” and called for its overhaul. He also stated that “Suspilne’s” spending on entertainment projects during a full-scale war is controversial and needs to be reviewed in terms of its appropriateness.

“Suspilne” publicly responded to an appeal from singer Olga Polyakova, who proposed changing the rules of the National Selection for Eurovision for artists who have visited Russia since 2014. The organizers explained their position regarding the current requirements for contest participants.

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