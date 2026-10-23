Singer Ivo Bobul has lost weight and surprised his fans with a new look featuring gray stubble

Ukrainian singer Ivo Bobul surprised his fans with noticeable changes in his appearance. The 73-year-old artist has lost even more weight, and his new look is complemented by a thick, gray stubble.

On the eve of his concert in Vinnytsia, the singer recorded a video message for his fans.

In the video, Ivo Bobul appeared with a thick gray stubble, which immediately caught users’ attention.

The changes in the singer’s physique did not go unnoticed either. Compared to his previous public appearances, the artist looks noticeably slimmer. His new look has sparked interest among fans.

Ivo Bobul had previously spoken about his decision to lose weight. According to the artist, he wanted to feel more comfortable both during performances on stage and in everyday life.

According to earlier reports, the singer managed to lose more than 14 kilograms. However, he has not yet disclosed any new details about his weight loss.

Previously, the singer also emphasized that he made the decision to lose weight after consulting with doctors and discussing the matter with his family.

Ivo Bobul is a People’s Artist of Ukraine, singer, composer, and educator. He was born on June 17, 1953, in the village of Terebleche in the Chernivtsi region.

Among the artist’s most famous compositions are “If You Love, Love,” “The Well of the Soul,” “I Will Return to Ukraine,” and “The Moon Wheel.”

Ivo Bobul received the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine in 1995, and in 1998 he was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Ukraine.

Photos of the artist were posted on Instagram.

Earlier, People’s Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul made his first public appearance alongside his wife Natalia and his younger son Danilo. The family attended a “Music Platform” concert, where the artist decided to introduce his loved ones to his creative work.

People’s Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul revealed for the first time that losing weight was a conscious decision on his part, rather than the result of health problems.

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