Singer Melovin revealed his fee and explained why he sells paintings for thousands of dollars

The 29-year-old Ukrainian singer Melovin (Konstantin Bocharov) revealed how much his performances cost and explained why he has priced his own paintings at several thousand dollars.

According to Konstantin Bocharov, after announcing that his performances were available for booking, he has already received several well-paying offers. However, none of them have been confirmed yet. Therefore, the singer urged potential clients to offer a higher amount.

“So far, two clients have already called. I’m very happy about this, but we haven’t confirmed anything yet, so call and offer more,” Melovin said.

When asked if he was willing to lower his performance fees, the artist replied in the negative. He also mentioned the amount of his fee but did not specify the currency in which it was stated.

“I’m not lowering anything. I’m still worth 12,000–13,000,” the singer stated.

In addition to his music career, Konstantin Bocharov has recently taken up fine art and begun creating his own paintings. His works are priced between $1,500 and $2,500.

The singer admitted that there are already people interested in buying his paintings. At the same time, he couldn’t explain exactly why he set that particular price. However, the artist has no intention of undervaluing his own work.

“How else should it be? I don’t know, that’s why the price is what it is. I don’t value myself at a thousand hryvnias,” Melovin explained.

The artist spoke about this on the show Morning in the Big City.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer MELOVIN stated that due to threats and instances of harassment, he is forced to constantly worry about his own safety. The artist also explained how much security costs and how it affects his daily life.

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