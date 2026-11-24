Today, November 24, the Ukrainian broadcaster announced the long list of participants in the National Selection for Eurovision 2027. Both performers familiar to viewers from previous selections and new names will compete for the chance to represent Ukraine at the 71st Song Contest, which will take place in Bulgaria.

The full list of 18 contenders was published on “Suspilne’s” official Instagram page. Among the participants from past National Selections are singers SKYLERR and ANKA, as well as the bands Epolets and YAGODY. The longlist also includes Povin’, the winner of this year’s “Fabrika Zirok.”

Dmytro Shurov will serve as the music producer for the National Selection.

Full list of participants in the 2027 National Selection:

Povin'

Kazhanna

VLAD DARVIN

SKYLERR

Ulyana Shuba

ANKA

the band Epolets

FOLKULAKA band

GANNA

Hits Factory band

MELOS band

MIA RAMARI

SPOKUSY band

STASYA

YAGODY

YAKAYA

YARIMA

Solidni Lyudi band.

By the way, 217 applications were received this year. According to the organizers, these included 153 solo artists and 48 bands. Now, all artists on the list must audition in the presence of music producer Dmytro Shurov.



Incidentally, the National Selection final will take place in February 2027. At least 7 performers will participate in it.

As a reminder, the Eurovision organizers have introduced new rules for the contest.

Read us on