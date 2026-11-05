A US appeals court has allowed the lawsuit filed by Sherri Crichton, the widow of writer and screenwriter Michael Crichton, against Warner Bros Television to proceed. She argues that the medical drama The Pitt is an unauthorized reboot of ER, created by her husband. As The Guardian reports, the case could be heard by a jury in Los Angeles if the parties do not reach a settlement.

Appeals court findings

The unanimous decision was issued by a panel of three judges, which rejected Warner Bros Television’s appeal. The court pointed to “clear and numerous similarities” between the two series: they are set in emergency departments, the characters use complex medical terminology, face several crises at the same time, and injuries are shown on screen.

The court also noted that both projects feature a young doctor who has just graduated from medical school and is inexperienced. Representatives of Warner Bros Television insisted that such elements are typical of any dramatic story about emergency department staff. However, the court concluded that the details cited by Sherri Crichton were sufficient for a prima facie case.

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Contract terms and defendants

Michael Crichton created ER based on a screenplay about his experience as a medical student. His 1994 contract with Warner Bros Television included a “frozen rights” provision that prohibited the creation of spinoffs or reboots without his approval. Crichton died in 2008, and his widow filed the lawsuit in August 2024, five months before the premiere of The Pitt’s first episode.

At the same time, the appeals court removed actor Noah Wyle, executive producer John Wells, and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill from the list of defendants. The court found no evidence that they were aware of a possible violation of Crichton’s contractual rights while creating The Pitt. Wyle, Wells, and Gemmill previously said that development of the new series began after the idea of rebooting ER was not implemented.

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