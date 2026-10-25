A court in the US state of Virginia has temporarily blocked RMS Titanic Incorporated’s plan to auction more than 100 artifacts recovered from the sunken Titanic. The US government opposed the sale, arguing that it would violate the terms under which the company received exclusive salvage rights at the shipwreck site, ABC News Australia reports.

The items that RMS Titanic Inc intends to put up for auction include gemstone jewelry, cutlery, and a bronze cherub that once decorated the liner’s grand staircase. A US court granted the company exclusive salvage rights at the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic in 1994.

The US government’s position

After RMS Titanic Inc filed its motion in March, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which represents the government in the case, objected to the auction. The government believes that the artifacts should remain an intact collection available for public purposes and future generations.

Historians and archaeologists have also opposed the sale. They warn that dividing the collection and selling the items could deprive the public of the opportunity to study and view them together.

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The company’s arguments

RMS Titanic Inc says that the items for sale belong to the so-called French collection. They were recovered during a 1987 expedition conducted by RMS Titanic Inc’s predecessor company and the French government. The company believes that these artifacts are not subject to the same court restrictions as items recovered during later missions.

In August, US District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith suspended the sale, saying she needed additional information to assess whether the auction complied with the terms of the salvage rights. RMS Titanic Inc appealed the decision to the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and asked for expedited consideration.

The company mainly earns revenue from exhibitions of Titanic artifacts in various countries. It has previously tried to sell some of the items: a similar initiative in 2016, when the company was undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, drew objections from the US, France, UNESCO, and cultural institutions.

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