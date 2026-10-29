Ukrainian actress Natalia Sumska criticized the decision to appoint singer Dasha Astafieva as the host of the National Unity Radio Dictation.

She expressed her position on the “Kyiv 24” television channel.

According to Sumska, rather than uniting society, Astafieva’s appointment sparked controversy. The actress also believes that certain phrases in the dictation did not need to be repeated three times, and that a teacher could have served as the reader.

Separately, Sumskaya commented on Astafieva’s reaction to the criticism—the phrase “He stood up and left” and the gesture of throwing a pen on the table. The actress compared this episode to the incident when Viktor Yanukovych snapped a pen in front of the cameras.

Source: Kyiv 24

Ukrainian singer Dasha Astafieva faced a wave of criticism after news broke that she would be reading this year’s Radio Dictation of National Unity. Some users brought up her photo shoots for Playboy magazine and began expressing their dissatisfaction. In response to the hate, the artist reacted ironically to the accusations directed at her.

Dasha Astafieva found herself at the center of discussions after participating in the National Unity Radio Dictation. Some users criticized the artist, but her supporters pointed out that she has long been working with Ukrainian texts and promoting the Ukrainian language, not just during public events.

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