Svyatoslav Vakarchuk impressed fans with his athletic physique in a new photo shoot

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the frontman of the band “Okean Elzy,” posted a photo shoot on Instagram for a charity drop of “Druh” caps, designed in collaboration with designer Ruslan Baginsky.

The 51-year-old musician’s athletic physique in a tight-fitting T-shirt sparked lively discussion among his followers and Ukrainian public figures, who noted the artist’s excellent physical condition. The singer himself has previously noted that instead of gyms, he prefers running, swimming, team sports, and daily basic exercises at home.

Source: Instagram.

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginsky have created a joint charity collection of baseball caps. The main element of the collection is the word “Friend,” handwritten by Vakarchuk and reproduced on the caps as embroidery.

Ukrainian singer and leader of the band “Okean Elzy,” Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, posted a photo and a message on Father’s Day, in which he introduced his children—his five-year-old son Ivan and his four-year-old daughter Solomiya.

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