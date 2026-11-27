On November 27, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, frontman of “Okean Elzy,” announced the launch of a new music project called KOLO. He plans to release the first tracks after the New Year.

According to the artist, KOLO will serve as a platform for musical experimentation, blending electronic, classical, jazz, and folk elements.

At the same time, it will not be an album of folk songs—most of the tracks will be original compositions.

Vakarchuk describes the new project as a continuation of the creative directions previously explored in the albums *Vnochi*, *Brussels*, and *Oranzheria*, but with a more unconventional sound. He explains that he wants to move away from established musical forms and not limit himself to the style that brought him fame.

Source: Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, frontman of the band “Okean Elzy,” shared a photo shoot on Instagram for a charity drop of “Friend” caps, developed in collaboration with designer Ruslan Baginsky.

Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginsky have created a joint charity collection of baseball caps. The main element of the collection is the word “Friend,” handwritten by Vakarchuk and reproduced on the caps as embroidery.

Ukrainian singer and leader of the band “Okean Elzy,” Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, posted a photo and a message on Father’s Day, in which he introduced his children—his five-year-old son Ivan and his four-year-old daughter Solomiya.

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