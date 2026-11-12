Svitlana Bilonozhko called the amount of her pension shameful

People's Artist of Ukraine Svitlana Bilonozhko publicly expressed her outrage over the amount of state pension payments that she and other cultural figures receive after long careers on stage.

“If I compare it to people who receive pensions of 3,000 or 1,000 hryvnias, then I suppose I could be satisfied. But I think this is a disgrace. How can people be treated this way? My pension is such that people say it’s a lot, but I think it’s a very small amount!” the singer stated.

The artist emphasized that despite paying taxes and sacrificing her health for her profession, she considers the current payments unworthy not only for herself but also for all her colleagues, who are sometimes too ashamed to openly admit that such payments are insufficient.

Source: “Glavkom” publication, citing Svitlana Bilonozhko’s comments to the “Alone with Glamour” project.

Renowned Ukrainian singer and People’s Artist of Ukraine Pavlo Zibrov revealed how much his pension is following a recent increase. He is a working retiree, as he continues to head the Department of Pop Singing at the University of Culture and works full-time.

People’s Artist of Ukraine, vocalist, and composer Anatoliy Govoradlo receives a pension of 3,500 UAH.

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