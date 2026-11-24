Singer Svitlana Loboda, whose concert in Paris was suddenly canceled, admitted that she is having a very hard time coping with the situation. She said she feels emotionally devastated by what happened and apologized to the fans who were looking forward to her performance.

On November 22, Svitlana Loboda was scheduled to perform in Paris. However, the concert had to be canceled at the last minute due to serious technical issues and the stage not being ready.

According to the artist, a series of major mistakes on the part of the contractors made it impossible to hold the planned show.

“Holes and protruding bolts in the stage, sound and lighting out of sync, faulty fabric, incorrect dimensions. What’s more, we couldn’t even hold a rehearsal! That means we would have been performing practically blind. We sold tickets for the ICON show, but with the stage in that condition, we wouldn’t have been able to perform even a third of the program. For me, we wouldn’t have been able to perform even a third of the program. If I had decided to go ahead with the concert anyway, it would have been downright dangerous—for my life and that of the ballet company,” Loboda said.

The singer assured everyone that the concert in Paris will still take place. The team is currently working on finding a new date. Meanwhile, all purchased tickets will remain valid.

“Paris! I’m devastated and heartbroken by what happened yesterday. Especially when I imagine how you stood for hours in the cold and rain, how you traveled from different countries and waited until the very last minute. Please forgive us. I love you all! We’ll be back! We’re looking for a new date. Thank you for being there for me,” the artist emphasized.

Svitlana Loboda has repeatedly found herself at the center of criticism due to her activities in Russia. After the occupation of Crimea, the singer continued to perform in Russia and participate in propaganda shows. Because of this, Ukrainians called for her citizenship to be revoked and for her to be banned from performing in Ukraine.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion, the artist declared her support for Ukraine and announced that she had severed ties with Russia.

The singer discussed the situation on her Instagram page.

Earlier, singer Svitlana Loboda, who continues to perform in Russian, announced after a concert in Chisinau her intention to return to Ukraine for performances.

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