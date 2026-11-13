Darth Vader's lightsaber sold for a record $4.875 million at auction

An original prop from the "Star Wars" films was sold on November 12 at a Heritage Auctions auction in the United States.

The lightsaber was used during the filming of two installments of the classic trilogy—*The Empire Strikes Back* and *Return of the Jedi*.

It was with this lightsaber that Darth Vader fought Luke Skywalker in the famous scene in Cloud City, where he revealed the secret of his origins to Luke.

The hilt bears scratches, a crack, and a damaged section, all of which confirm that the prop was used during filming. The sale set a record for items from the “Star Wars” franchise. The buyer’s name has not been disclosed.

Source: The Guardian

The original lightsaber wielded by Darth Vader in the films *Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back* and *Return of the Jedi* will be auctioned in Los Angeles this fall.

As a reminder, the largest Martian meteorite on Earth will be auctioned at Sotheby’s.

Also, a violin from the movie *Titanic* is up for auction with a starting bid of $77,000.

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