Taiwanese confectioners Alice Wang and Kate Shen won gold awards at the 10th Puglia Cake Festival in Italy. For both artisans, this is the second consecutive year of receiving the highest honors at the competition, Taipei Times reports.

Award-winning works

Alice Wang received a gold award in Category M for her work, “Fantasy Cupcakes Display.” Kate Shen won gold in Category B with the composition “Royal Icing Cake.”

Wang said that she combined royal icing, pulled sugar and fondant techniques in her work. She recreated valuable artifacts that she admired while visiting the National Palace Museum in edible art.

Cultural motifs in confectionery art

According to Wang, she seeks to show the world the richness and diversity of Taiwan’s museum collections by transforming historical artifacts into a new form of edible art. Last year, her gold-winning work was inspired by traditional Taiwanese corner shops and wedding headdresses of the Indigenous Paiwan people.

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Wang also told foreign competition participants about the goods sold in such shops and the childhood memories associated with them, while introducing them to the cultural diversity of Taiwan’s Indigenous peoples.

Shen’s work was built around the motif of a crown. Its dark green middle tier was decorated with white cranes as a symbol of good wishes, while a red shoulder cape and a red lower tier with intricate gold ornamentation recreated the solemnity of wedding attire from the Song dynasty.

Both confectioners received professional education in Taiwan and specialize in works using motifs from everyday experience. They are preparing for upcoming competitions in the United Kingdom and Japan.

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