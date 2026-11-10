Taras Topolia received a certificate as an Honored Artist of Ukraine

Taras Topolia, the lead singer of the Ukrainian band “Antytila,” showed off for the first time the certificate of “Honored Artist of Ukraine” awarded to him by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The artist posted a photo of the award and shared a brief but symbolic caption.

In the published photo, Taras Topolia poses in a business suit, holding his certificate as an Honored Artist of Ukraine. He captioned the post with the words: “I serve the Ukrainian people.”

The post garnered numerous congratulations from the artist’s fans and colleagues. In the comments, users emphasized that Taras Topolia fully deserved the honorary title for his creativity, hard work, and civic stance.

Among the comments under the singer’s post were the following congratulations:

“Congratulations! This title wasn’t just bestowed upon you—you’ve earned it through your deeds, hard work, and actions. And that’s what matters most!”

“Congratulations, my friend!”

“My heartfelt congratulations, Taras! May all your dreams come true.”

“Dear Taras! I’m overjoyed and congratulate you with all my heart. This is truly a case where the honor is well-deserved.”

“It’s about time! Congratulations, Taras!”

“Congratulations, my friend!”

“My warmest congratulations!”

“Wow, congratulations, Taras! You’re a champ.”

“Congratulations, Taras Volodymyrovych!”

Taras Topol was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine on August 24, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. On that day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding state honors to representatives of Ukrainian culture.

Along with the frontman of the band “Antytila,” singer Zlata Ognevich and Natalia Zhizhchenko, the frontwoman of the band “Onuka,” also received the honorary title of Honored Artist of Ukraine.

The singer shared the details on his Facebook page.

Earlier, Antytila frontman Taras Topolia shared details about his life following his divorce. The musician revealed where he currently lives and commented on how he maintains contact with his ex-wife and children following the breakup of the family.

Topolia stays in touch with his ex-wife for the sake of the children. The musician noted in an interview with Marichka Padalko that different situations arise, but they try to find common ground as adults.

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