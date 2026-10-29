TikTok blogger Natalia Chaban spoke about her battle with aggressive cancer

Ukrainian TikTok blogger Natalia Chaban learned at age 18 that she had an aggressive form of cancer. The tumor grew rapidly on her face and was so large that she lost hearing in one ear. According to the influencer, Ukrainian doctors were unwilling to treat her and convinced her parents that there was no point in raising money for her treatment. Natalia has now been in remission for eight years.

She decided to go public with her story only now, even though the first symptoms appeared back in 2018.

Natalia said that at first she felt an unusual lump on her face and didn’t suspect it could be related to cancer. However, over time, the tumor continued to grow.

When she lost hearing in her right ear, the surgeon insisted on surgery to remove the growth. After the procedure, Natalia underwent tests: at first, doctors suspected lymphoma, but later diagnosed her with rhabdomyosarcoma.

After the diagnosis, as Natalia recalls, Ukrainian doctors were reluctant to treat her because they believed they would not be able to save her.

“If you don’t have the money for this treatment, don’t even bother—you won’t be able to save her anyway,” the doctors told Natalia’s parents.

Eventually, the blogger turned to doctors in Warsaw for help. There, they explained that the disease was life-threatening and recommended a course of chemotherapy.

Initially, Natalia was prescribed 14 cycles of chemotherapy and 30 days of radiation therapy. The treatment was extremely grueling: her hair began to fall out, she felt nauseous, and her physical condition deteriorated.

On the sixth day after treatment, she developed skin burns. Her face was so badly damaged that Natalia couldn’t eat normally: painful sores had formed in her mouth.

The blogger said that at the time she weighed only about 43–45 kilograms and was 168 centimeters tall.

Natalia recalled how difficult it was for her to endure the treatment and how her family tried to find a way out of the situation. After another PET-CT scan, the results came back clear, but the doctors recommended continuing chemotherapy.

“I was so physically exhausted that I really thought I was dying. I’ll just die from that chemotherapy. And my dad takes me for a PET-CT scan. Everything’s clear, everything’s great, but they say, ‘It’s better to just keep going anyway. ‘You need to go through these four cycles.’ At the same time, we found an oncologist in Lviv who specializes in this disease, but only in children. And he said, ‘If I were you, I wouldn’t continue. Just look at her!’” the young woman recalled.

In the end, Natalia decided to listen to her body and refused the last four rounds of chemotherapy.

The blogger has now been in remission for eight years. According to her, it was only with time that she was able to fully realize just how difficult and terrifying that period was—not only for her, but also for her parents.

Natalia Chaban creates satirical videos about everyday and family conflicts. In her videos, she takes on the roles of various characters—a mother-in-law, a daughter-in-law, or a mom.

Her comedy videos garner thousands of comments and likes, and the blogger herself has become well-known for her vivid portrayals and observations of everyday life.

The blogger shared her experiences in an interview with Ksenia Shcherbach.

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