Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife's wedding ceremony in Hawaii

Tobey Maguire, star of the “Spider-Man” films, surprised the guests at his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding. The actor not only attended the celebration but also personally officiated the wedding ceremony between the designer and businessman Jeffrey Ogunlesi.

The wedding took place on October 10, 2026, in Hawaii, at the five-star Four Seasons Resort Lanai. Jennifer Meyer, 49, married Jeffrey Ogunlesi—the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi.

According to People, Maguire and Meyer’s official divorce was finalized just a few weeks before the wedding. Despite their split, the former spouses remained on good terms, and the actor’s participation in the ceremony was one of the most unexpected moments of the celebration.

Numerous famous guests were invited to the lavish celebration. Among them were Leonardo DiCaprio with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, Jeff Bezos with his wife Lauren Sanchez, as well as actress Courteney Cox and other celebrities.

Tobey Maguire’s role drew particular attention, as he personally officiated his ex-wife’s wedding ceremony. This gesture demonstrated that they continue to maintain a warm relationship despite their divorce.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer married in 2007 and announced their separation in 2016. They filed for divorce in 2020, but the process was not officially finalized until September 21, 2026.

The former couple has two children—a 19-year-old daughter, Ruby, and a 17-year-old son, Otis. Both attended their mother’s wedding.

Jennifer Meyer had previously spoken about the good relationship between her ex-husband and her new partner. According to the designer, they travel together, celebrate birthdays, and spend family holidays together.

Jennifer Meyer and Jeffrey Ogunlesi began dating in 2023. In August 2024, the couple got engaged, and in early 2026, they welcomed a daughter—the designer’s third child.

The story of Mayer’s wedding attracted attention not only because of the celebrity guests but also because of Tobey Maguire’s participation in the ceremony. The actor helped his ex-wife start a new chapter in her life, demonstrating that former partners can maintain friendly and family ties even after a divorce.

Earlier, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez were married in a private ceremony in Portugal. The couple decided to forego a lavish, large-scale celebration and spend this important day with their family.

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