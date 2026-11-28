British actor Robert Pattinson has reportedly been cast as the new James Bond. However, it remains unclear who will play the main antagonist in the upcoming 007 film.

Earlier, rumors circulated online that about 22 actors were in the running for the role of Bond’s adversary.

However, one of the bookmakers’ top favorites right now is Tom Hardy, star of the films “Venom” and “The Revenant.”

The 49-year-old actor already has experience playing villains, so, according to bookmakers, he has a strong chance of landing the role.

“The odds that Hardy will star opposite his main rival, Robert Pattinson, are 3/1. It seems people believe he has everything it takes to be the perfect Bond villain,” insiders note.

Cillian Murphy ranks second in the bookmakers’ predictions. The odds of his likely participation in the film are 4/1.

“The Oscar winner has already proven he can handle a villain role when he played the Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film *Batman Begins*,” insiders write.

American actress Kristen Stewart is also among the top three potential candidates. She is known for her collaboration with Robert Pattinson in the *Twilight* franchise. After filming, the actors were also in a romantic relationship.

“The 36-year-old American actress’s odds for this role are 12 to 1, and sources close to the film say she shouldn’t be ruled out. The discussion is growing by the day, and many believe that Kristen Stewart would be an excellent choice for the new 007 film,” insiders say.

This is reported by The Sun.

Previously, British actor Robert Pattinson became the subject of debate among movie fans after being cast as Agent 007 in the next “Bond” film. Many viewers consider him an unsuitable candidate for the role. However, former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan does not share this opinion.

Actor Charlie Cox stated that he was denied the opportunity to audition for the role of the new James Bond because he was considered too old. The actor, who plays Daredevil, spoke about this on Virgin Radio.

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