The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s film *Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew* garnered over 481.3 million views in its first week after its premiere. By this measure, it outperformed the trailers for *Barbie*, *Wonka*, and *Super Mario Galaxy in the Movies*.

By comparison, the *Barbie* trailer was viewed 240 million times during the same period, *Wonka* 237.2 million times, and *Super Mario Galaxy* 281.6 million times.

After its release, the *Narnia* trailer topped the trends on social media platform X and became the most popular movie trailer on YouTube. Due to the surge in traffic, the official website NarniaFilm.com even temporarily went offline.

Greta Gerwig presented the trailer on October 13 at a special IMAX event in New York. One of the trailer’s standout features was the use of Led Zeppelin’s song “Stairway to Heaven.” This marked the first time the band had allowed the song to be used in a movie or trailer.

The band’s guitarist, Jimmy Page, called Gerwig “a powerful figure in the world of cinema” and noted that he was pleased with her selection.

The director herself said she had met with members of Led Zeppelin, who are also fans of the work of author C. S. Lewis. According to her, the song’s message aligns with the central theme of the upcoming film.

“This song is about a spiritual journey, about the true path to enlightenment, as well as about false idols and the wrong paths one can take. I thought this was exactly the story our film tells,” Gerwig explained.

She added that she was touched by the musicians’ agreement, as they had previously refused to allow the song to be used in similar projects.

“They agreed because they saw the central theme of the story in the film. They also love Lewis and respect his work. I’m very happy that we were able to use this particular song,” said the director.

The premiere of “Narnia: The Sorcerer’s Nephew” in U.S. theaters is scheduled for February 12, 2027. The film will be shown on the big screen for 49 days before its release on Netflix. Sony will handle international distribution.

The film stars Emma Mackey, Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep, Denise Hof, and Kieran Hinds. Gerwig also wrote the screenplay and served as one of the producers.

“The Magician’s Nephew” will be the first film adaptation of Lewis’s novel of the same name, which tells the story of the origins of the magical world of Narnia.

Source: Deadline.

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s new *Chronicles of Narnia*—The Guardian.

As a reminder, American director Greta Gerwig will direct at least two films based on Clive S. Lewis’s *The Chronicles of Narnia* for Netflix.

HBO has released a trailer for the “Harry Potter” series and announced its premiere date.

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